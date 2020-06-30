Construction work restarts on new north-east station after pause during lockdown

Network Rail has announced work on the new station at Kintore is restarting following a three-month pause due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The £14 million construction project was due to commence again this week, with work expected to last for around 15 weeks with an opening date envisioned at the end of October or beginning of November.

The railway firm confirmed that risk assessments were currently being undertaken on the site, which will re-establish a rail link in the town for the first time in 50 years.

Sandra Macdonald said: “I’m pleased to hear that work is going to progress at Kintore. It was almost near completion before lockdown – I was out on a site visit and was very impressed with what I saw then.

“The anticipation is that it will be about 15 weeks, so around four months to complete the works.

“There are hurdles to be reached and overcome, in terms of approval processes and handing over the keys to Scotrail to operate the station, but it’s hoped that by that time Kintore will be operating as a station.

“There were plans to get schoolkids or a steam train involved in an opening event, but all that is secondary to getting the project complete.”

The new station at Kintore is part of the Aberdeen-Inverness Improvement Project, which is sponsored by Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland and delivered by Network Rail.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The project team are now back on-site at Kintore and work to complete the new station will gradually restart in the coming days.

“While the main construction work on platforms and lifts has been finished, there is still a considerable amount of work to do to complete the car parking and passenger facilities at the new station.”

The recommencement of the construction project was announced by Network Rail alongside several others around the country, including the £120m reconstruction of Glasgow Queen Street station and the £13m redevelopment of Dunbar station.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, said: “Efforts across Scotland’s Railway, from frontline staff running day to day services to those in planning and maintenance roles behind the scenes, have played a fundamental part in ensuring key workers are able to get to where they are needed during this pandemic.

“While many non-essential projects were rightfully paused, our continued investment in maintaining vital rail infrastructure has given reassurance at a difficult time.

“As we now make the transition through the Routemap to Recovery, it is important we step up work where we can.

“This will enable us safely to resume key projects such as the new Kintore station and Queen Street station improvements, bringing investment at a time when the supply chain and its workers need it most.

“I look forward to seeing these significant projects make progress because their completion will bring benefits to passengers, workers and the economy alike.”