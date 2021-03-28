Construction on new north-east treatment works begins

Work on a multi-million-pound treatment works to improve the supply to a north-east town has begun.

The project involves the replacement of Craighead Water Treatment Works on the opposite side of the A920 to the existing site, around two miles west of Huntly.

The work is being carried out on Scottish Water’s behalf by its alliance partner Efficient Service Delivery (ESD).

Once complete, the new works will be capable of supplying up to two million litres of high-quality drinking water per day to around 5,000 customers in Huntly and surrounding areas.

© Supplied by Scottish Water

The water is drawn from the nearby Craighead Reservoir, which is fed by a combination of a spring source and from the River Deveron.

Scottish Water Corporate Affairs Manager Gavin Steel said: “This significant investment to replace Craighead Water Treatment Works is needed to ensure that we can supply our customers in and around Huntly with high-quality drinking water well into the future.

“While work has begun during a period when our opportunity to engage in person with customers is limited, we still want to let customers know about the work that is happening. Our goal is to achieve the long term benefits of renewing this essential part of the community’s drinking water supply with as little short term disruption as possible.”

ESD Project Manager Pat Leonard added: “For much of this year, the focus of our work on-site will be civil engineering to prepare for the construction of the new Water Treatment Works building. The installation and commissioning of the key equipment will then follow next winter and continue into 2022.

“We will do all we can to keep the impacts of construction work on the wider community to a minimum. To keep our team and other road users safe when construction vehicles are entering and leaving the site, a reduced 30 miles per hour speed limit is in place on a stretch of the A920 either side of the site entrance. We would ask everyone to take heed of the signage in place.”