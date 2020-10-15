Construction on new £1.8 million Aberdeen nursery gets under way

Work has begun on creating a new Aberdeen nursery, as part of the commitment to give additional funded hours to children.

Building work has now started on the £1.8 million new Gilcomstoun Primary School nursery.

Under new rules, which were originally due to come into force in August 2020, funded early learning and childcare hours will be extended from 600 to 1,140.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rollout of the new hours was put on hold, and no new requirement has yet been set.

When it comes into force, any provider who has a contract with Aberdeen City Council and meets the new national standard can offer funded hours, including council and private Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) settings, childminders, playgroups, Gaelic and outdoor provisions.

It is anticipated that work will be completed in the spring or summer next year.

Construction vehicles and staff could be seen on site this week, as preparations are taking place while children are off school for the October holidays.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Councillor John Wheeler, Convener of the Education Operational Delivery committee said: “As part of Aberdeen City Council’s Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) Expansion Capital programme, we are investing in our learning estate and building a new nursery for Gilcomstoun school / Bun-sgoil Gilcomstoun.

“This is one of 27 projects that the council has committed to build as part of its pledge to deliver the extended 1140 hours of Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) in line with requirements when the current pandemic circumstances change.

“The new facility will create a high-quality learning environment for eligible 2-year olds and all 3 and 4-year old children as we transition towards delivering up to 1140 hours of ELC.

“The works have been planned with the safety and well being of the school in mind and should not impact on the education provision elsewhere in the building. The build is due to be complete in the Spring/Summer 2021.”

Gilcomstoun is one of several new nurseries being created to help boost the capacity of the council to offer the new hours.

Contractors have already handed over upgrades at Quarryhill School, with two further projects at Tullos and a new nursery on Regent Walk-in Seaton expected to be completed in the coming months.

Other projects currently underway, or about to commence as part of phase one and phase two of the programme include the re-modelling or extensions to schools and nurseries at Culter and Cults, Broomhill, Charleston, Loirston, Kingswells, Tullos, Westpark, and Woodside.

There are also new builds at Duthie Park, Hazlehead Kirkhill, Kingsford, Northfield/Cummings Park and Tillydrone.