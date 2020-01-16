Construction of Aberdeen incinerator ‘on schedule’

The construction of a new incinerator remains “on schedule”, according to a new Council report.

Aberdeen City Council’s capital programme committee heard that the construction of the East Tullos Industrial Estate incinerator is moving ahead on time.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Spanish construction giant Acciona was awarded the contract in March to build and operate the facility, with piling works having begun to stabilise the site.

A report to councillors said this work was completed on December 5.

Foundation piling has been scheduled for January 2020, with concrete works planned to follow from March 2020.