Construction firms hand over 63 new homes to north-east council

A north-east council is taking ownership of new rental homes in three towns.

Inverurie, Oldmeldrum and Peterhead are the latest communities to benefit from Aberdeenshire Council’s new-build housing strategy, with 63 new homes reaching completion between the three developments.

A total of 26 flats and houses at Meadowside, Oldmeldrum, and 31 flats and houses at Clerkhill, Peterhead, have been handed over to the council by CHAP Construction

Six one and two-bedroom flats at North Street, Inverurie, have been provided by Bancon Homes.

The Oldmeldrum and Peterhead developments were designed by Aberdeenshire Council, while the “design and build” project at Inverurie was part of a developer contribution arrangement towards affordable housing.

The new properties formed part of the sixth phase of the local authority’s new-build housing programme, which saw a total of 151 new homes built across 11 sites over the past year.

The projects represent an investment of almost £11 million across the three communities and were supported by Scottish Government funding.