Action plan over north-east broadband speeds

More than 22,000 homes and businesses across Aberdeenshire still can’t get access to superfast broadband, a new report has revealed.

The Aberdeen City Region Deal group will discuss the gap in digital progress across the north-east when it meets on Friday.

Gap analysis of all digital infrastructure within the city and in Aberdeenshire has been carried out, including current and planned telecommunications and a review of public sector infrastructure and requirements.

Some of the key findings has shown the availability of superfast broadband services in Aberdeenshire is poorer than in the city, where it is more aligned with the national average.

Across Scotland, superfast broadband, which is classed as more than 30Mbps, is available to around 94% of premises.

However, this is not the case in Aberdeenshire.

A report, which will be heard at the meeting this week, states: “Across Scotland the availability of superfast broadband services is now 94% of all premises. Aberdeen City is aligned to the national average but there remain considerable gaps in Aberdeenshire where over 22k premises are still unable to receive superfast services.

“If we look at higher speed full fibre services which are key to maintain business competitiveness, Aberdeen city is rapidly becoming one of the best connected cities in the UK due to the City Fibre/Vodafone investment.

“However, only 3% of Aberdeenshire premises can access such services.”

A draft outline business case is to be completed in order to address the gap in coverage.

Several options have been suggested for improving the coverage, which are not mutually exclusive.

These include the provision of subsidies to telecommunications operators to connect rural premises or encouraging residents to apply for UK and Scottish Government voucher schemes.

Other options to be discussed include financial measures such as loans to rural operators to drive inward investment into these areas, as well as local authority staff providing hands-on assistance to communities to apply for vouchers and other schemes, or lobby the industry to make them aware of opportunities in the area and possibly use the region to test new services.

An outline business case will be drafted later this month, with a revised case aimed to be completed next month. It will be presented to committee in November and the full business case to be discussed again in February.

There are £7.4m funds remaining for the digital programme for the north-east, which is expected to be fully used for the benefit of the economy.