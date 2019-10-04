Conservatives and SNP victorious at Aberdeen by-election

The Conservatives and SNP have swept to victory in a by-election for Aberdeen City Council.

Scottish Conservative candidate Sarah Cross had the most votes with 1,857, closely followed by the SNP’s Jessica Mennie with 1,797.

Voters in Bridge of Don went to the polls yesterday to elect two new councillors for the area.

The by-election was held to fill two vacant seats following the death of SNP councillor Sandy Stuart and resignation of Conservative member Brett Hunt.

The Bridge of Don is represented by four elected members, with Councillor Alison Alphonse (SNP) and John Reynolds (Independent) continuing to serve.