Conservative party set to come out on top in the General Election

The Conservative party is set to come out on top in the General Election with a majority of 86, according the exit poll.

Polling stations closed at 10pm and early indications suggest Boris Johnson is likely to remain in Downing Street.

In the north-east, the party is facing stiff competition to keep a number of seats including Aberdeen South and Gordon.

And a senior party source in Aberdeen said: “It’s early days but if this exit poll showing a majority comes to pass we will be delighted.

“It just confirms what we are hearing on the doors.

“What the people want is for us to get Brexit done and deal with things that matter to them without the threat of another independence referendum.

“However, it is an exit poll and we will know more later on.”