Book by drug lord proves top choice for north-east prisoners

The tale of a Mexican drug lord who escaped jail twice is a popular page-turner at a north-east super prison.

A book about the capture of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman was among the most read by prisoners at HMP Grampian this year, new figures show.

The Evening Express asked Aberdeenshire Council for a list of the books inmates borrowed most often from the prison library and the DVDs they took out most this year – and crime features heavily.

Among the most popular reads is Criminal Masterminds: Evil Geniuses Of The Underworld, by Charlotte Greig.

Next comes a book written by US Drug Enforcement Administration agent Andrew Hogan, called Hunting El Chapo: Taking Down The World’s Most Wanted Drug Lord.

Guzman is one of the world’s most notorious criminal kingpins, whose story was told in a popular Netflix show.

He first escaped from jail via a laundry cart in 2011.

After being recaptured, he then fled prison a second time in 2015 – this time via a tunnel under a shower.

Guzman was sentenced to life plus 30 years in New York in July this year.

Among the most popular films enjoyed by prisoners was Netflix prison show Orange Is The New Black and bank robbery thriller Den Of Thieves.

Also making the list was The Krays: Dead Man Walking about one of London’s most notorious crime families.

The film is based on the true story in which brothers Reggie and Ronnie Kray break their accomplice Frank “The Mad Axeman” Mitchell from Dartmoor Prison in December 1966.

Other favourite DVDs included the fiction series Banshee, which features an ex-con who assumes the identity of a sheriff to escape the clutches of a crime lord.

Two series of the show made it on to the most-borrowed list.

The figures also suggest that, when inmates are not engrossed in tales of crime, they spend their time learning.

Making up the most-borrowed books list are a thesaurus, a world atlas, a dictionary, a science dictionary and an encyclopedia.

Also making it on to the list was Kevin Cahill’s book Who Owns The World: The Hidden Faces Behind Land Ownership.