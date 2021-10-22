News / Local Confirmed: Morrisons is coming to Stonehaven! By Ben Hendry 22/10/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 22/10/2021, 7:58 am Plans for a new Stonehaven Morrisons have been approved by the council. Plans for a desperately needed new supermarket on the outskirts of Stonehaven have been given the go-ahead. The new Morrisons store at the Ury Estate will be the first of its kind ever built in the coastal town. It will bring an end to the Co-op’s monopoly, and create an estimated 120 jobs locally. And now that it has cleared this hurdle, the supermarket could be open as soon as late 2022. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe