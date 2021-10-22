Confirmed: Morrisons is coming to Stonehaven!

Plans for a desperately needed new supermarket on the outskirts of Stonehaven have been given the go-ahead.

The new Morrisons store at the Ury Estate will be the first of its kind ever built in the coastal town.

It will bring an end to the Co-op’s monopoly, and create an estimated 120 jobs locally.

And now that it has cleared this hurdle, the supermarket could be open as soon as late 2022.