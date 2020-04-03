Confirmed case shuts north-east estate grounds

Grounds at a north-east estate have been closed due to a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Fyvie Estate is shut to all but essential personnel after a Covid-19 case was confirmed, but also to encourage people to follow government guidelines on social distancing and exercising.

A spokeswoman for the Fyvie Estate added: “This is due to a confirmed case within the estate and to encourage people to adhere to government guidelines.

“Once this pandemic is over and the restrictions are lifted we will gladly welcome back people to responsibly walk through the estate grounds.”

A mini-bus was reported to have dropped people off to walk in the estate grounds last week, but did not enter the estate.

A National Trust for Scotland spokesman confirmed there has been no outbreak at the castle, and some staff remain on site, although it is closed.

