Conference body to hold awards night at P&J live

A major event organisation body will hold its awards ceremony in Aberdeen next year.

The Association of British Professional Conference Organisers (ABPCO) announced that its seventh annual awards show will be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The UK’s leading professional body for Association Conference and Not-For-Profit Event Organisation will hold the event on December 7 2020 at the facility which opened earlier this year.

It will celebrate excellence and leadership in the field.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Heather Lishman, Association Director at ABPCO said: “ABPCO is all about learning and we can’t wait to give our members the chance to experience Aberdeen.

“There has been so much investment in the north-east of Scotland, and this is a perfect opportunity for members to explore Aberdeen and its new state-of-the-art venue.”