Concert held to celebrate Aberdeen university professor

Aberdeen students celebrated a professor’s association with a university which has lasted 70 years.

Aberdeen University music students held a concert in honour of Professor Derek Ogston.

Guests from different areas of the university attended the event at King’s College Chapel.

It was organised by James Aburn, a music student and assistant director of the university chapel choir.

Professor Ogston began his association with the university as a medical student aged 17, and in 1962 became a member of the teaching staff there.

He went on to be named professor of clinical medicine in 1983.

Throughout his time at the university Professor Ogston support music and had the Ogston Music Prize named after him.

Professor Ogston said: “I cannot tell you how surprised and honoured I was by the magnificent concert performed by the music students on the occasion of my 70th year at Aberdeen University.”

Dr Phillip Cooke, head of music and senior lecturer in composition, said: “This concert was a small token of appreciation to Derek and a recognition of the incredible service he has given to the university throughout his career.

“We are proud to have Derek as one of our closest friends and benefactors,” he said.