Concerns raised over vegan food truck at Aberdeen Beach

A community council has raised objections over a street food operator at Aberdeen Beach.

Roots Plant Based Catering runs a vegan food truck at the Footdee end of the beach for five hours each Friday to Sunday.

It recently applied to Aberdeen City Council for a street trading licence for Aberdeen Beach Esplanade.

However, Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council has formally objected, with concerns it could increase the chances of public urination, breathing issues and even car crashes.

In a new Aberdeen City Council report, the community council said it welcomed the unique offering of the food truck because it is vegan, but raised “strong and serious” concerns about how the introduction of food vans in the area is being conducted.

It added: “The Beach Boulevard road can experience periods of high, heavy and frequent use by motor vehicles and there is concern the placement of another food van could lead to the risk of a possible road accident, injury or worse.”

The community council said using generators to power such vans has a detrimental impact “on both the health of breathing of passers-by and upon the surrounding environment”.

On the impact on Footdee residents, the submission says: “For some time there have been strong concerns reported from communities near the Beach Boulevard, and in particular from residents in Footdee Village, as to the vast increase in tourism to that side of the beach and the detrimental impact this can have upon the everyday lives of residents when it is not adequately managed.

“Concerns reported include people setting foot on private gardens and spaces, urinating in public parking spaces, taking photographs of residents in their home settings, trying and opening of doors and walking into private homes.”

The community council said entrepreneurship in the area should take the form of opportunities more considerate of the community.

Owned by chef Nick Coetzer, Roots has been at the beach since summer 2018 and has also served food at Aberdeen Market. It has just agreed a deal to become the caterer at 99 Bar and Kitchen on Back Wynd.

After being contacted for comment, Nick said: “That van’s been there forever. I’ve just taken over the running.”

He added: “We’re the smallest van down there and I’ve always tried to make it the prettiest.”

Nick said Roots does not use any plastic and uses fully recyclable and compostable containers.

He added: “We’ve been involved in the beach clean up as well. I’m a big surfer and sea-lover. I hate litter and plastic on the beach.”

The community council has written a similar letter of objection to an application tabled by Clint Sangbarani, who wants a street trader licence for a company called White Van Hot Food.

Both applications will be considered by Aberdeen City Council’s licensing committee at the Town House next Tuesday.