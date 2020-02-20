Concerns raised over plans to build 150 new homes in Aberdeen

Proposals to build up to 150 homes at the former headquarters of an oil and gas firm have attracted a raft of complaints.

Space Solutions has submitted plans on behalf of Parklands View LLP Plans for the new housing development at the site of Silverburn House on Claymore Drive in Aberdeen’s Bridge of Don.

The land – formerly home to the offices of Baker Hughes – is planned to have between 100 and 150 houses and flats, as well as approximately 1,000 to 3,000 square metres of shops, businesses and food and drink facilities.

However, organisations have highlighted concerns over the development with Aberdeen City Council.

One of the firms to raise issues is Capreon, owner of the Bon Accord Centre.

In a letter of comment on the application, the company asked that limits on floor space and size of retail units be imposed, as well as the prevention of sale of goods such as clothing, footwear, gifts, jewellery, electricals and furnishings.

The company stated: “Maintaining and enhancing the primacy of the city centre, together with associated development plan policies which have been purposefully conceived to achieve this, are of the utmost importance to the owners of Bon Accord.

“While we do not offer any objection to the principle of a modestly sized convenience retail store and associated local facilities (eg dentist, medical practice, coffee shop, etc) as is indicated by the applicant to support the said ‘residentialled’ development, given the proposed scale of the proposed floorspace in an out-centre location we suggest that any approval should be carefully conditioned so as to control its possible size, function and impact.”

Meanwhile, industrial gas firm British Oxygen Company also objected, saying there was not enough evidence that future residential occupiers would not be negatively impacted by noise levels from warehouse and industrial-type business operations around the site.

Bridge of Don Community Council also “strongly objected” to the development.

A statement submitted by the organisation said: “Appointments to be seen at local surgeries are lengthy and any additional housing will only increase pressure on the already stretched resources.

“Children would have to cross some of the busiest roads in the city, for example the A92, which is dual carriageway both north and south.

“The Parkway and Scotstown Road are main routes and at peak times, which coincide with school times, are extremely busy.”

Other concerns related to public transport in the area and the increase of traffic.

Angus Smith of Space Solutions said: “The proposals were favourably received during the public consultations, with the community spaces, local stores and coffee shop and green open spaces welcomed as creating a pleasant neighbourhood with its own identity.

“BOC requested to be, and were in fact consulted in, the noise impact assessment undertaken for the proposals.

“The information they provided was included in our investigations and the report’s findings.

“The proposals contain a local store, coffee shop, potential for pharmacy and medical/dental facility in the community; it is not considered that there would be retail of the nature mentioned in the objection.

“The layout and provisions of the development allow for safe travel, and is well connected to the local community and the city centre with public and sustainable transport options, providing an attractive and healthy environment in which to live.”