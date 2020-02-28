Concerns raised over number of crashes on Aberdeen road

Council chiefs say they are “concerned” about the number of crashes on an Aberdeen road – but discussions to address the problem are ongoing.

An Aberdeen City Council officer made the comments after a member of the public wrote to express concern about road safety where the A944 meets the AWPR at Kingswells South junction.

The correspondence came to light in new documents released by the council under freedom of information laws.

In the letter, the member of the public said there was a “huge volume of traffic on the A944 around the AWPR roundabout”.

They added: “At peak times, between 7.15am and 8.15am and between 4.30pm and 6.30pm, the traffic is backed up all the way along this road between the AWPR roundabout and Westhill.

“Every day now this road is becoming increasingly busy due to so many more people accessing the AWPR.

“Many people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire tend to vary their start and finish times at work to avoid this congestion.

“Almost every day there seems to be an accident at the A944/AWPR roundabout.”

In a response a council officer from the operations and protective services department said: “With the opening of the AWPR it was always envisaged the A944 road corridor would become one of the main corridors heading into the city.

“Officers are also concerned over the level of incidents/ collisions occurring at the new junction and I can assure you discussions with Transport Scotland are still ongoing over this matter.”

Since that response, Transport Scotland has announced it plans to install traffic lights at the Kingswells South junction.

Members of the council’s operational delivery committee are to consider that proposal at a meeting on March 5.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We expect the installation of traffic signals will improve operation of this junction and therefore enhance the safety of road users by providing better opportunities to exit the trunk road safely, as well as helping to reduce the speed of traffic travelling around the roundabout.”

In their letter, the member of the public expressed concern the volume of traffic will increase when Aberdeen FC’s Kingsford Stadium is built.

The council officer suggested traffic flow will be better out of winter and that access points would be built at the stadium to reduce traffic.

The council officer said: “The new stadium will have three access/egress points. These will be for home/away fans and the bus infrastructure, which will be required for the stadium to operate.

“I would expect traffic queues to be worse in winter as traffic flows generally throughout the city are seasonal and the peak periods during the winter months are more condensed.

“I hope this goes some way to alleviate your concerns.”