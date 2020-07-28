Concerns raised over lack of inspections for north-east schools

An MSP has raised concerns after it emerged that more than 70 schools in the north-east haven’t been inspected for a decade.

Figures from Education Scotland show that 53 schools in Aberdeenshire have not been inspected for at least 10 years, while in Aberdeen the number is 17 and 16 have not been checked in Moray.

There has been no timescale set for the inspections.

Alexander Burnett, Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, quizzed education secretary John Swinney on the decision, asking when the remaining schools in Aberdeenshire would be inspected, as one-third of them have not been looked at in the past decade.

He described the figures as “disgraceful” and said that pupils, staff and parents had been abandoned.

Mr Swinney said: “The sampling criteria takes account of the context and characteristics of the school; the type of school; deprivation; and balance across local authorities.

“Other factors including local circumstances as well as the length of time since the last inspection are also considered.

“The timing of inspections of the remaining 53 schools within Aberdeenshire Council will be considered in line with the sampling approach that is used to determine which schools will be inspected in Scotland.”

Mr Swinney added: “Education Scotland has significantly strengthened its scrutiny functions and increased the number of school inspections it carries out.

“In the academic year 2018-19 Education Scotland completed 252 school inspections, an increase of over 30% on the previous year. It has considerably increased the number of primary school inspections carried out in an academic year in the last five years.

“In academic year 2019-20, Education Scotland had committed to carrying out in excess of 250 school inspections. This was on track to be achieved. However, the inspection programme was paused on 13 March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant that the programme for this academic year could not be completed as planned.”

Mr Burnett said: “The response is disgraceful, and I’m shocked at the negligence shown from the SNP Government towards the wellbeing of staff and pupils who have to work in these schools without regular inspections being made.

“So much can change in the course of 10 years, yet the Scottish Government seems blind to this.

“The situation is inexcusable and schools in Aberdeenshire simply can’t be pushed into the background in favour of others elsewhere in Scotland.

“To not inspect more than a third of schools in the region completely sends the wrong message to pupils.

“Our schools should be the best facilities possible for the teaching and learning of our children but the Scottish Government has shown a clear lack of oversight with this.”

Head of education for Aberdeenshire Council Vincent Docherty said: “Aberdeenshire Council has a large education estate and we welcome the opportunity to work with our partners in Education Scotland to continue to improve the quality of learning and teaching in all of our schools.”