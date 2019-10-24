Concerns raised over north-east’s ageing GP workforce

Concerns have been raised about the recruitment of doctors in the north-east.

A report to Aberdeen City Council’s audit committee has laid out plans from the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) to mitigate a potential loss of doctors in the region.

The growing population has been blamed for the challenges being faced along with the ageing workforce.

It states that more than one in three GPs and half of nurses employed by GP practices are aged 50 or over.

However, ACHSCP hopes to attract more doctors.

The report said: “Primary care services face growing demand from an ageing population and an increase in the number of people with multiple chronic conditions.

“At the same time, there are pressures on workforce supply, including an ageing workforce and problems with recruitment and retention.

“Audit Scotland confirms that over one in three GPs, and over half of nurses employed by GP practices are aged 50 or over.

“Recent tax changes may also result in some GPs working fewer hours, to achieve a higher income.

“Long-established pension arrangements mean it is beneficial for some GPs and nurses to retire in their 50s.”

The report adds the partnership is aware of the challenges it faces and is “actively investigating” potential solutions.

It includes looking at ways to relieve the demand on GPs through using community treatment and care services.

An empowered workforce plan is also being implemented to try and recruit people to the north-east.

The report adds: “It includes actions to improve the health of our workforce, reduce sickness absence and longevity of careers.

“In addition, activities such as regular attendance at school career fairs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, encouraging work placements and working with Job Centre Plus colleagues enables the partnership to become much more proactive in seeking to attract its future workforce.

“Again it is proposed that the chief officer brings forward a more detailed report on the implementation of the Workforce Plan.”

Councillors on the committee will discuss the report at the Aberdeen Health Village on Tuesday.