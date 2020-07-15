Concerns over traffic at Aberdeen recycling centre

A city councillor has raised concerns over traffic at a recycling centre in Aberdeen.

The household waste facility at Hazlehead reopened last month, with traffic measures, including a one-way system, in place to deal with the anticipated volume of vehicles.

However, that was removed – and local councillor Martin Greig has since received a number of calls from residents concerned over the build up of traffic.

Vehicles have been tailed back along Hazlehead Avenue, which runs through Hazlehead Park, as far as the Queen’s Road roundabout, and some drivers have even been spotted driving on the footway to dodge the queues.

Mr Greig said: “Hazlehead Avenue is a fairly narrow road and it can’t cope with considerable traffic queues. The park is a much-loved recreational area and visitors are entitled to feel safe to go there.

“I tried to stop the recycling centre from being built there in the first place but unfortunately, the majority voted to build it in this green space. Now we are seeing the difficulties with accommodating large numbers of vehicles in a parkland setting.”

He added: “I can understand why drivers have been getting frustrated at having to sit in the queue.

“I have asked for the measures to be reintroduced at the request of residents, because clearly after they were lifted it became apparent there were real safety risks for motorists and pedestrians.

“The one-way system seemed to provide a better flow of traffic in and out of the recycling centre. It wasn’t an ideal method but it seemed to be safer, and in the short-term it would be preferable to have that back in place.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said measures had been reintroduced, with vehicles prevented from turning right out of the recycling centre.

He said: “We are putting a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order back in place so motorists will be unable to take a right turn when leaving Hazlehead household waste and recycling centre due to the issue of vehicles turning into overtaking traffic on Hazlehead Avenue.”