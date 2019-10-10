Concerns over state of new footpaths near major Aberdeen development

Fears have been raised over the state of public footpaths next to a major new development in Aberdeen.

Residents in areas around the new Pinewood/Hazledene project in the west of the city are concerned walking routes around the site are not being maintained or enhanced.

As part of the planning agreement for the site, paths are supposed to be kept and improved alongside the growth of the new community.

However, community leaders say this has not been done and are concerned the walkways are not fit for purpose – and will continue to deteriorate as more people use them.

The issue has been discussed by Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council.

The group’s chairman William Sell said: “We have had reports of issues with the land around the core path to the north of the Dandara sales pod at the Pinewood/Hazledene development.

“It was agreed that Dandara would have responsibility to maintain the path and they said it would be upgraded to a two-metre-wide path, but nothing has happened so far.

“The community is being built fast so they need to get a move on.”

A spokeswoman for the firm insisted it had met all its obligations for the site.

An Aberdeen City Council spokewoman said: “A developer contribution from Dandara will be paid as the development progresses.

“Once paid, that sum will be used to fund the upgrading of the core paths.”

A spokesman for Dandara said: “As part of Dandara’s ongoing commitment to its Hazelwood development, we continue to make financial contributions to the maintenance of the core path network, under the terms of the planning approvals and relevant Section 75 agreements in place. The maintenance and upgrade of paths in the surrounding area is the responsibility of Aberdeen City Council.

“To date, Dandara has met all required contributions, which are based on housing completions in specific areas of the site.”

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said: “It is vital to create and develop green transport opportunities for the benefit of residents.

“Walking and cycling routes are a fundamental requirement in new estates.

“Creating a path system should not be ignored or abandoned.

“They enhance the wellbeing of the community.

“The paths provide opportunities to get around in a pleasant, natural atmosphere.

“The developer’s vision for Pinewood/Hazledene was originally presented as leafy with attractive expanses of trees and pathways.

“It would be good to see commitment to a quality eco-friendly environment.”