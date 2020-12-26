Concerns over lack of smoke alarms in north-east homes

Emergency crews dealt with fires in 150 north-east homes this year with no smoke alarm.

A freedom of information request has revealed that in Aberdeen, there were 291 dwelling fires in 2020 – and 81 of these had no alarm installed in the property.

A further 22 blazes happened when there was a fault with the alarm.

In Aberdeenshire, a total of 69 fires took place in homes with no detection equipment – more than 40% of the total number of fires, which was 167.

A further 12 incidents happened in buildings where the equipment did not work.

North-east MSP Peter Chapman.North-east MSP Peter Chapman said the figures were concerning – particularly in Aberdeenshire.

He said: “It’s extremely worrying that Aberdeenshire has the highest number of fires in homes where smoke alarms weren’t fitted in mainland Scotland.

“There is a clear problem in Aberdeenshire at a time where additional risks are likely to be created with people spending more time at home this year than normal.

“It’s vital steps are taken by people to protect themselves and their families which is why smoke alarms should be tested regularly – this could be the difference between life and death.”

Scottish Conservative councillor for Troup Mark Findlater added: “I was shocked at the figures for Aberdeenshire and encourage everyone to check their homes to see if smoke alarms are fitted and working.

“Smoke detectors save lives and reduce the extent of damage caused.”

Alasdair Perry, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s head of prevention and protection, said: “We welcome any measures that support fire prevention and fire safety within the home and encourage everyone across Scotland to have a smoke alarm fitted and to test it regularly because it can save your life.

“The SFRS carries out thousands of Home Fire Safety Visits across Scotland each year to support residents to stay safe and we can install battery-operated stand-alone smoke detectors as part of that process if required. We are particularly keen to support the most vulnerable wherever possible.”

He added: “The Scottish Government introduced legislation in January 2019 stipulating that landlords and homeowners will be responsible for fitting alarms to a new standard within their properties. On December 16, parliament agreed to postpone the implementation of the new standard to February 2022.

“The Scottish Government has provided financial support to our Home Fire Safety Visit programme which will allow us to fit to the new standard in the homes of those identified through our robust criteria as being at higher risk.

“However, if we go to any property that has no detection, we will still provide a battery-operated stand-alone smoke detector and advise the occupant about the standard for the fire and smoke alarms required by the legislation in all Scottish homes.”