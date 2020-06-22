Concerns over “deeply damaging” cap on English students at Scottish universities

Concerns have been raised over the UK Government’s “damaging” plans to cap English student numbers at Scottish universities.

Last year 26,700 students from England enrolled at a Scottish higher education institution, accounting for 10% of total enrolments. But just 9,205 Scottish students enrolled at English universities.

Now, the Department of Education will introduce a cap on the number of students from England who can enrol at universities in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said the cap has the potential to be “deeply damaging” for north-east institutions.

He said: “Scottish universities have not even been an afterthought in the UK Government’s decision making. Aberdeen is home to two world renowned universities and this cap could be deeply damaging.

“The UK Government has sought to address an English admissions problem with regulations that will also apply in Scotland where the circumstances are entirely different.

“I’ve written to the UK Government to reconsider this cap that has been imposed on Scottish universities because quite simply, at a time of crisis the UK Government should have been working to support our universities, not constrain them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In an open letter to Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, Kevin urged the Government to change its stance on the cap.

He said: “My constituency, Aberdeen Central, is home to Aberdeen University, an international university which welcomes students from across the world, including England, so I have grave reservations about what this change could mean.

“These regulations were brought in to address a specific issue in England and it is not the UK Government’s place to decide student numbers in Scotland.

“I urge you to reconsider these changes.”

Professor Alan Speight, vice-principal for student recruitment at Aberdeen University, said: “We are hopeful that the UK and Scottish governments can reach an agreement that is fair to all universities, in Scotland as well as England, and we support the position that Universities Scotland has expressed on the matter.

“We continue to look forward to welcoming students from England and the rest of the UK to the University of Aberdeen.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Student number controls for institutions in the devolved administrations only apply to the number of English-domiciled entrants who will be supported with their tuition fees through the student loans company.

“The funding of English-domiciled students is not a devolved matter, and it is right and fair that this policy should apply consistently wherever they are studying in the UK.

“The UK Government will continue to work closely with the sector and devolved administrations to provide support during this uncertain time.”