People still ‘extremely concerned’ about impact of new Kingsford stadium

A significant number of people are “extremely concerned” about the impact of Aberdeen FC’s new stadium, a council chief has said.

Aberdeenshire Council believes the 20,000-capacity stadium could create parking problems and Aberdeen City Council ruled it can only be built if there is a controlled parking zone (CPZ), which would ensure football fans do not inconvenience residents.

After Aberdeenshire Council received “a high volume” of letters raising concerns about the stadium’s impact, its head of planning Robert Gray, inset, wrote an open letter.

He said: “It is recognised that, while many people look forward to the opening of the new training facilities and eventually the stadium, a significant proportion of the local population is extremely concerned about the impact it could have on Westhill.

“Aberdeenshire Council is aware the promotion, implementation and ongoing cost of managing a CPZ would have significant financial implications.

“It is exploring options to meet these costs. The issue of clarifying a mechanism for ensuring the applicant is liable for this cost is unresolved.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He added police would be responsible for enforcing unlawful or obstructive parking in the CPZ.

Mr Gray said: “Aberdeenshire Council has recently written to Aberdeen City Council to ask when it envisages we may become involved in discussions on the above conditions.

“It responded that it will engage with Aberdeenshire Council at the appropriate stage.”

Raymond Edgar, project director on behalf of Aberdeen FC, said: “The club is in the initial stages of starting discussions with local authorities to go through the conditions associated with phase two of the project – the stadium.

“We plan to have a series of meetings with Aberdeen City Council and, when relevant, Aberdeenshire Council, to discuss the planning conditions.”