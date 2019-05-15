Concerns north-east teachers impacted by Brexit

Concerns have been raised over the impact of Brexit after new figures revealed more than 100 teachers in the city are non-UK EU nationals.

The figures show 103 teachers, 38 pupil support assistants, 41 support workers and 19 catering assistants are EU nationals not from the UK, prompting concerns over recruitment.

It comes after a recent voluntary survey showed 4.75% of employees at Aberdeen City Council are EU nationals.

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, the SNP group’s education spokeswoman, said: “Aberdeen is forecast to be the hardest-hit city in the UK if the Tories press ahead with Brexit and these figures provide a clear indication of where our future generations might suffer further.

“Our city has faced real challenges in retaining and recruiting teachers for a number of years and the last thing we need is the UK Government putting up barriers.

“The fact that more than 100 teachers working in Aberdeen are EU nationals highlights just how important they are to the future of the city.

“They should be welcomed and encouraged to build their futures here, not be faced with applying to remain.”

But John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council education convener, blamed the Scottish Government for teacher recruitment struggles in the city.

He said: “I would suggest Cllr Mackenzie should be more mindful that the reason we have faced such challenges in teacher recruitment is due to the short-sighted decision by the SNP to slash teacher training places.

“That’s something in recent times that even John Swinney has had to admit is a mistake and we’re still suffering the consequences of it.

“As for Brexit, that is obviously a matter for the UK Government and the Home Office and not something we as a council have any direct control over.”

Under the scheme, EU nationals living in the UK have the right to register for pre-settled or settled status, which would allow them to continue living and working in the UK.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The EU Settlement Scheme is designed to make it easy for EU citizens and their family members who want to stay in the UK to apply for the UK immigration status they need.

“They only need to complete three key steps – prove their identity, show they live in the UK and declare any criminal convictions – and our starting position is that we are looking for reasons to grant people status.

“Our future immigration system will support the UK economy to access the skills it needs after the UK leaves the EU.”