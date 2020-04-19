Concerns north-east school children missing meals during coronavirus lockdown

Concerns have been raised that hundreds of families in Moray could be missing out on free school meals during the coronavirus lockdown.

Moray Council has begun issuing supermarket vouchers to households to ensure they can continue to receive the support while youngsters are taught at home.

The scheme entitles families to £25 over 10 days with the tokens being sent to them electronically.

However, now it has been revealed that more than 400 of the emails to those who are eligible for the support have bounced back to the authority.

Tim Eagle, leader of the council’s Conservative group, is encouraging those who are eligible to ensure their contact details are up-to-date.

He said: “Moray Council staff have worked really hard to contact everyone we can think of but sadly we still have over 400 families where the email address we have for them is not recognised.”

Families who recently changed email address or phone number should contact education@moray.gov.uk to update their details or call 01343 563374.