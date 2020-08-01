Concerns grow for missing north-east teenager Jazmyn Robertson

Police have launched an appeal to trace a missing north-east teenager.

Jazmyn Robertson,15, has been reported missing from the Peterhead area.

She was last seen on Thursday and concerns for her whereabouts are increasing.

She is described as as being 5ft 5ins tall with long dyed blonde hair, blue eyes and wears braces on her teeth.

It is unknown what Jazmyn would be wearing.

Sergeant Wayne Bedford said: “Jazmyn has not been seen since Thursday and I would urge any of her friends who have information on Jazmyn’s whereabouts to contact us or her family to let us know she is safe and well.

“Likewise if Jazmyn sees this appeal I would encourage her to get in touch.

Anyone with any information that could find Jazmyn should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2985 of 31 July.