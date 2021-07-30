Concerns grow for missing Moray woman Helen Campbell

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a Moray woman, who was reported missing on Thursday.

Officers have issued an appeal for information to help trace Helen Campbell, who was last seen at the Greshop Filling Station in Forres at around 9.30pm yesterday, July 29.

The 60-year-old has been described as 5ft 5ins, of slim build and with short ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a green thigh-length jacket, a white jumper, a tweed type scarf, light blue jeans and ankle boots.

Ms Campbell was also wearing a black purse at the time.

Inspector Keli McPhail is urging anyone who might have seen Ms Campbell to get in touch with police.

She said: “Along with her family we are becoming increasingly concerned for Helen’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“She is known to frequent the area near to Broom of Moy bridge and we would urge anyone who may have seen Helen to contact us.

“Anyone with any information on her whereabouts or who has seen someone matching this description is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0525 of July 30.”