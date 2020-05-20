Concerns from residents over planned recycling plant at north-east quarry

North-east residents have raised concerns about plans for a new aggregate recycling facility at a disused quarry.

The proposals were submitted by RJM Architectural Design, on behalf of North East Soil and Stone, for the Tyrebagger Quarry at Clinterty.

If approved, it would see the recycling facility created for construction waste materials like sand, gravel and stones.

The firm said that there is a need for a facility of this kind in the area, as ‘there are none in either Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.’

However, Leiths (Scotland) has also commented on the plans, on the basis that it carries out these operations at its Loch Hills Quarry site, near Dyce.

The firm said: “This submission is simply an observation in respect of the commentary in paragraphs 2.05 to 2.07 of the Supporting Statement. In summary, those paragraphs suggest that there is no local facility within Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire for the recycling of aggregates with the result that many contractors send such material to landfill. It should be noted that Leiths (Scotland) Limited operates an aggregates recycling facility at its Loch Hills Quarry located near Dyce. This site lies immediately north of Aberdeen close to the Goval junction of the AWPR.”

So far, a total of 16 objections have been received on the application, and two letters of support.

One of the residents, Calum Whitelaw, said: “Tyrebagger Forest was mentioned as one of the four forests assessed by the institute who commended Aberdeen City for their “Nature Conservation Strategy”.

“It would be very sad to see such positive prestigious achievement compromised by placing mechanised industrial development, directly on the forest’s doorstep enjoyed by so many.

“One of the applicants main claims was there is a local need for an aggregate re-cycling facility as there are “none in either Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire”. However recently we learned that Leiths (Scotland) Limited operates an aggregates recycling facility at its Loch Hills Quarry located near Dyce, making this claim invalid.

“This is just one aspect of why so many of us feel so strongly that this the wrong location for this type of recycling facility.”

Ross McWilliam of RJm Architectural Design, agents for the application, said: “This is the only facility that is 100% recycling. We are lead to believe Leiths do operate recycling at Parkhill, Dyce but this is very much an aside of their main business of virgin sand /gravel extraction, tar plant and ready-mixed concrete plant. It is by no means their main business.

“NESS (North East Soil and Stone) are a new business with a wealth of background experience in this particular sector.

“They are proposing a brand new facility which has been specifically designed with new bespoke plant to suit the recycling process giving more productive output.

“The facility is consistent with the Scottish Governments Zero Waste Plan and its objectives and targets. Their operations would be washing/recycling aggregates only.

“They are proposing to use a brand new wash pod facility which actually washes and cleans the aggregate which has been imported to site (not quarried on site). This process eliminates the risk of cross contamination which is often found in other processing facilities.

“The wash pod is completely self-sufficient. Water used by the wash pod will be taken from the quarry basin and returned at the end of the process. No Chemicals are used in the process. Noise surveys and report have been carried out which shows compliance and no adverse effect.”

It is the second time the planning application has been submitted, with the first receiving six objections.

The quarry has not been used in a number of years.