Concerns for missing 36-year-old man from Aberdeen

A search is underway in Aberdeen to trace the whereabouts of missing a 36-year-old man.

Concerns are growing for Ryan Sinclair who has been reported missing from the city.

He is described as 5ft10 in height, with light brown hair, is of medium build and was wearing dark jeans and a dark navy jacket.

Police have now issued an appeal for information to help locate his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact officers on 101.