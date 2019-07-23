Concerns as council leaves Aberdeen green spaces overgrown

An Aberdeen councillor has voiced concerns over the state of Aberdeen’s green spaces.

The local authority revealed plans earlier this year to leave some grass areas uncut, returning them to a “natural” state.

However, some residents have complained to Airyhall, Broomhill and Garthdee councillor Ian Yuill about the state of some parts of the ward, with vegetation growing several feet high.

Mr Yuill is unhappy about changes to the council’s grass-cutting budget and says areas have been selected without consulting communities.

He said: “A lot of people are unhappy about these areas being left to grow.

“It seems the choice of areas has been made arbitrarily with no consultation with communities or councillors. I am not sure how the areas were chosen.

“I have made that point to the manager responsible for this.

“It is important that the people affected are consulted.”

He added: “The other issue is the areas are supposedly being left to become natural, but dockens, dandelions and things like that aren’t natural or a good habitat for wildlife.

“Even if they are being left to become natural, they still need to be looked after. The council needs to look at how these areas are managed to avoid them simply becoming wild.

“Particularly in the Garthdee area of my ward, there are a lot of open spaces, so the fact they are being left is very noticeable.

“Between Garthdee Road and Montrose Drive, one lady said it has grown as tall as she is.

“Leaving areas to become overgrown is not the way forward.”

He added: “I am arranging to meet council staff to discuss next steps. There needs to be more consultation.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The financial constraints the council is operating under are severe – with reduced grant funding coupled with increasing costs and rising demand.

“Our 2019/20 budget focuses on ensuring the best outcomes for individuals and communities while protecting the most vulnerable in our city.

“In setting those important priorities, savings in other parts of our operation have had to be found. We continue to carry out our grounds maintenance programme in line with agreed levels of service.”