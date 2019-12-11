Concerns after ‘rotten’ tree falls and smashes through Aberdeen gardens

Residents in an Aberdeen community were left stunned after their gardens were wrecked by a falling tree.

High winds on Sunday night caused the tree to crash through sheds and other property belonging to three householders on Greenbrae Gardens North in Bridge of Don.

The owners of the affected homes say the tree was rotten and claim they have had concerns for more than two decades.

And they now fear other trees on the land, which borders Bridge of Don Industrial Estate, could also fall into their property.

It is not known who owns the site and Aberdeen City Council stressed it did not belong to the local authority.

Patricia Duncan, 73, whose garden was one of those affected, said: “I got a real shock when I woke up and saw what had happened because it came down in the middle of the night and I didn’t hear a thing.

“It’s a good thing it came down when it did or someone could have been hurt.

“I have lived in this house for many years and we first started having issues about 25 years ago. The trees were growing so tall and we were really concerned they were going to fall at that point.

“More recently we realised they were rotten and we tried to get something done about it but the council says it doesn’t belong to them.”

She added: “We don’t know who it belongs to so it is going to be really difficult to sort this out.

“We have tried and tried but so far we have not been able to get to the bottom of it.

“My neighbours have been trying as well because it has been a worry for us for a long time now.

“Someone must know who the land belongs to.”

And her neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “We are trying to find out who owns that bit of land but we have had no luck. It is really upsetting because we have just done up our garden and put in a new shed and a wall.

“The tree has gone right through it. But the main thing is nobody was hurt.”

Aberdeen City Council declined to comment, insisting it does not own the land in question.