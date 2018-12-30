Concern over rise in livestock worrying in north-east

The number of livestock-worrying incidents across the north-east has hit a five-year high.

A total of 147 incidents were recorded in Aberdeenshire since 2008, with a high of 21 in 2017-18 – the highest volume since 2012-13 when 24 incidents were recorded.

In Aberdeen, 26 incidents were recorded over the 10-year period, according to the figures released by the Scottish Government.

The largest fine handed out for the offence across the north-east was £450 in 2015-16.

North-east region MSP Peter Chapman has called for Holyrood to take more action on the issue.

The Scottish Conservative MSP said: “If someone vandalised a car or other private property, their fine could be much higher.

“That’s a kick in the teeth for farmers who can literally be robbed of their livelihood.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Livestock worrying is a serious issue and we fully support all campaigns and efforts to encourage dog owners to act responsibly at all times.

“Sentencing in any given case is a matter for the independent court.

“With that in mind, we have commissioned new research into the impact of dog attack and predation by wildlife on farmed sheep, along with potential new ways to prevent this.

“It is already an offence for a dog owner to allow their animal to worry livestock and local authorities have the power to issue dog control notices.”