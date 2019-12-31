Concern over north-east ambulance turnaround times

Ambulances taking patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary took longer than an hour to drop off casualties and return to the road more than 250 times in the first nine months of the year.

New statistics revealed the region’s flagship hospital improved their turnaround figures but still ranks as the 11th worst out of the 92 hospitals in Scotland.

Out of 17,527 incidents, ambulances failed to make the round-trip in an hour 275 times,

That figure is an improvement on last year, where crews spent more than 60 minutes on return journeys 414 times.

There is a 20-minute target for each ambulance turnaround.

Nationally the total number of turnarounds of more than an hour was 11,730 to the end of September. The 2018 total was 13,010.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said: “It’s clearly stated that turnaround times should be around 20 minutes, but the hospitals they are going to just aren’t set up to make that happen.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We’re committed to keeping turnaround times to a minimum and are working in partnership with all Scottish Health Boards to help reduce delays.”