Concern over loss of charity’s outdoor play sessions in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen mother is trying to save “lifeline” outdoor play sessions after the council pulled £100,000 in funding.

Clare Horribine, 36, has used the regular events at Aberdeen Play Forum with her two-year-old son Ben during the coronavirus crisis.

The charity run the two-hour sessions from the garden at their base on Sunnybank Road with spaces on offer for children aged between five and 11 and younger kids aged under five.