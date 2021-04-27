Show Links
News / Local

Concern over loss of charity’s outdoor play sessions in Aberdeen

By David Proctor
27/04/2021, 10:00 am
© DCT MediaLindsay, Hannah and Ewan McLeish with Ben and Clare Horribine.
Lindsay, Hannah and Ewan McLeish with Ben and Clare Horribine.

An Aberdeen mother is trying to save “lifeline” outdoor play sessions after the council pulled £100,000 in funding.

Clare Horribine, 36, has used the regular events at Aberdeen Play Forum with her two-year-old son Ben during the coronavirus crisis.

The charity run the two-hour sessions from the garden at their base on Sunnybank Road with spaces on offer for children aged between five and 11 and younger kids aged under five.

