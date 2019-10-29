Concern over delay to tear down former Aberdeen school

Calls have been made for the city council to clarify its plans to demolish a former Aberdeen school building.

Torry Academy was expected to be torn down by June after a timetable was brought to the capital programme committee and strategic commissioning committee last year.

Councillors were advised at the time that business rate payments would be required if the buildings remained in place on the site.

The Torry and Kincorth academies closed for the final time before the summer holidays last year and were replaced with the £47 million Lochside Academy.

The site in Torry has lain empty since.

In August this year four boys – two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old – were charged in connection with a fire at the building.

Now the SNP candidate for the upcoming Torry/Ferryhill by-election, Audrey Nicoll, has highlighted the works are behind schedule and could be incurring costs.

She called for the local authority to provide a definitive timeline for the works to conclude.

She said: “We’re fast approaching 18 months since Torry Academy closed its doors, and despite two clear decisions to have the buildings demolished by June 2019, they are still standing – it’s hard to imagine that this would be allowed to happen elsewhere in the city.

“Aside from the attraction posed to vandals – which is a concern residents have raised with me – there is a real possibility failure to clear the site will have a knock-on impact on the delivery of new facilities.

“It’s vital the community is given certainty as to when work will actually finish and the council needs to be clear there has been no costs incurred as a result of these buildings being left standing for so long.”

A report by Aberdeen City Council for the strategic commissioning committee on June 7 2018, noted a business rates reduction for vacant buildings of 50% for the first three months it is empty and 10% thereafter. The projected cost in business rates from August 2018 to March this year was £144,000.

Other candidates standing in the election next month are Roy Hill of UKIP, Betty Lyon of Scottish Greens, Liberal Democrat Gregor McAbery, Simon Paul McLean as independent, Neil Murray of Scottish Conservatives and Scottish Labour’s Willie Young.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Demolition work has been temporarily suspended whilst asbestos (which was identified through surveys) is removed from the building.

“Safely demolishing any building is a complex exercise and requires to be carefully managed.

“We are continuing to work closely with the contractor to complete the works in sufficient time to enable a smooth transition to facilitate the construction works for the new primary school and community hub.”