Concern over almost 80% increase in parcels handed out by Aberdeen foodbanks

The number of emergency food parcels handed out in Aberdeen by a charity has increased by almost 80% in a year.

Figures released by the Trussell Trust showed it handed out 2,250 supply packages in the city between April 1 and September 30.

That is a 78% increase on the same period in 2018, where 1,261 parcels were given to those in need.

Aberdeenshire statistics also showed an increase of 31%, going from 1,979 up to 2,597 in a year.

Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill councillor Lesley Dunbar highlighted the figures as “challenging” for local services.

She said: “These are really challenging times when people who work need to rely on foodbanks.

“We have an anti-poverty strategy in Aberdeen City from 2017-2020 and we are aware of how food poverty is an ongoing challenge.”

The Trussell Trust run a number of foodbanks across Scotland with the amount of food parcels being handed out nationally increasing by almost 80% in four years.

In 2018-19 they handed out 210,605 aid packages, an increase of 92,916 from the 117,689 food parcels it provided in 2014-15.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Meanwhile, independent foodbanks distributed at least 159,849 food parcels between April 2019 and March 2019, according to the Independent Food Aid Network.

SNP MSP Shona Robison blamed UK welfare polices for the rising number of Scots being forced to turn to charities.

She said: “There is no getting away from the fact the Tories’ welfare changes and cuts are to blame for rising poverty and debt, homelessness and the need for foodbanks.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokeswoman said “people turn to food banks for complex reasons”.

She added: “We spend over £95 billion a year on working age benefits and Universal Credit supports more than 2.7 million in the UK. People can get paid urgently if they need it and 95% of payments are made in full and on time. People in Scotland can also choose to be paid twice monthly.”