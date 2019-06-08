Concern over Aberdeen airport strikes as row goes on

A passenger group has voiced concerns after hundreds of staff went on strike at Aberdeen International Airport.

Around 300 workers at the city airport and 400 colleagues at Glasgow Airport – also owned by AGS – went on strike for 12 hours after talks between the owners and the Unite union broke down.

Groups involved included security staff, fire and airfield support staff and a further strike is planned for June 14.

The Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) said the incident would affect passengers’ trust in the airports.

Its president Ken McLeod said: “It is extremely disappointing that it has not been possible to find a resolution to this issue without inconveniencing travellers, many of whom will have experienced significant delays and upheaval, including loss of days from hard-earned holidays.

“It has been a very difficult time for the travel industry because, despite reassurances from the government, there continues to be such uncertainty about Brexit.

“We can only hope that both sides will get back around the negotiating table before the next period of planned action on Monday to avoid causing further frustration to the travelling public.”

Although delays were reported at Glasgow, Aberdeen International Airport managing director Steve Szalay insisted it was business as usual with no impact on flights.

He added: “It’s really disappointing that we’re in this position, but there was no disruption to our passengers at all.

“The message that we’re giving to passengers is that it’ll be business as normal, they don’t have to do anything different, just show up at the normal time, and we’ll get them on their holidays.”

Unite industrial officer Shauna Wright said: “Yesterday went really well, the general public have been so supportive, they were beeping their horns for us and were bringing us food and drinks and cakes. I’ve never see such comradeship.

“We asked AGS to get back round the table on Thursday night, but were met with a wall of silence.

“We’ve said we will meet with them any time, day, night, weekends or evenings, to resolve the dispute.”

A spokesman for AGS confirmed the company remained open to continuing dialogue with Unite in order to resolve the dispute, which centres on a dispute over pensions and pay.

The next strike will take place on Monday.