Concern growing for missing Elgin man Mark Toner

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a missing Elgin man.

Mark Toner was reported missing from his hometown after being last seen in the Duncan Drive area at around 10am on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old has not been seen or in contact with anyone since this time and concern is growing for his welfare.

He has been described as 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with a bald head. He also could be wearing glasses.

When last seen, he was wearing grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident number PS-20210916-1079.