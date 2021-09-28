Concern for wellbeing of missing man, 22, in Aberdeen

A 22-year-old man has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Frederick Salapei was last seen in the Berryden area at around 3.30pm on Monday, September 27.

He is described as being 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police are concerned for his wellbeing and are appealing to the public for information to help trace him.

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2877 of September 27.