An appeal has been launched to find a missing Aberdeen man.

Peter McCaffrey, 56, was reported missing after he was last seen in the city centre at 11am on Saturday.

Peter is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall and slim with short brown hair.

Police Scotland is appealing for people to come forward with

information.

A spokeswoman said: “If there are any sightings of Peter please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1772 of the 5th of May.

“There is concern for Peter’s wellbeing.”