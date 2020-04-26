Concern for rural north-east communities after public travel for exercise

People driving long distances to exercise during lockdown are putting rural communities at risk, a north-east MSP has said.

Alexander Burnett, MSP for Aberdeenshire West, said he had been contacted by constituents concerned by the number of cars parked at popular walking routes as well as near working farms.

Government guidelines state that people can leave their homes once a day to exercise, as long as they practice social distancing measures.

He said: “I have been contacted by many constituents who have raised concerns over the rules of driving, particularly in order to exercise.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“There have been reports from constituents of mine that over the past week they have found an increasing amount of people driving to walk in their local area.

“Those who manage land, farmers in particular, are growing increasingly worried that they are being put at risk as higher numbers of people visit the countryside to take up their exercise.”

Mr Burnett has also written to Police Scotland regarding the matter.

Officers have stated that people should not be travelling to carry out exercise and also should not be driving to the countryside or beauty spots.

They added that vehicles should only be used for essential reasons.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: