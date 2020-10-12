Concern for north-east police as new figures reveal almost 1,000 sick days taken for mental health in 2020

Police officers in the north-east have taken nearly 1,000 days off sick this year for mental health reasons, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Statistics obtained under Freedom of Information legislation show 942 days were lost because of “psychological disorders” between January 1 and September 24.

Government ministers and police chiefs are now facing calls to provide more support to officers dealing with a combination of traumatic incidents and heavy workloads.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr, the Conservatives’ shadow justice secretary, blamed the high number on cuts to emergency service budgets.

He said: “The demand on police officers across the north-east continues to be high during a time of so much uncertainty and worry for people caused by the pandemic.

“Cuts to the emergency service sector across the board have meant there is much more pressure on police officers who are called out to incidents not necessarily related to general crime.

“Police in the north-east are continuing to do everything they can to focus on mental-health issues among officers, but they need continued support from the Scottish Government to ensure the best help can be given.

“These figures are cumulative and may be impacted by individual cases however they highlight the impact mental health can have on those working in the emergency service sector.

“It’s vital the Scottish Government realises the kind of traumatic incidents officers come face-to-face with on a frequent basis.

“The SNP Government can’t resort to penny-pinching when it comes to the health and wellbeing of our officers in the north-east and it’s imperative awareness continues to be raised.”

Mental health was the second most common specific reason for time taken off sick, with respiratory conditions the top cause.

A total of 6,619 sick days have been taken in A division – which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald, local police commander for North East Division, said: “The health and wellbeing of officers and staff across the north-east is a core priority for our division and I am committed to doing all I can to ensure our people receive the support they need to remain healthy and resilient.

“Whether you are based in the centre of Aberdeen City or any one of our more remote and rural communities across Aberdeenshire and Moray, working in policing is a job like no other and officers often find themselves in situations which are traumatic, stressful and can have a lasting impact on them.

“This is further compounded by the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted families and communities across the division and indeed the country; police officers and staff are by no means immune to these societal challenges.

“This year Police Scotland has invested significantly in the support mechanisms we have on offer to our officers and staff, which includes access to counselling services and post-incident trauma support, as well as proactive screening for officers, staff and their family members.”

A spokesman for Scottish Government justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: “While the welfare and wellbeing of police officers and staff is the responsibility of the Chief Constable, we support initiatives being undertaken by Police Scotland to create a safe, positive and healthy working environment.

“Following any incident police officers can receive a wide range of support from Police Scotland, this includes psychological debriefing or other therapies, depending on the particular needs of the officer, and specific interactions through the Trauma Risk Management programme.

“Our investment in policing this year increased by £60 million to more than £1.2 billion – which was £10 million more than the Tories had asked for.

“Despite this, it was disappointing to note they voted against increasing funding for police officers.

“Scotland’s police officers received an immediate and significant pay rise which has brought certainty for them in their families, as part of a 6.5% pay deal covering 31 months up to 31 March 2021 that will benefit them more than the series of smaller rises in England and Wales. Overall officer numbers in Scotland remain at historically high levels.”