Concern for missing city school pupil

Police are “increasingly concerned” for a missing school pupil from Aberdeen.

Teodor Slorestu was last seen at Lochside Academy on Wellington Circle at 3pm today.

The 12-year-old is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of heavy build, with dark hair and he is wearing glasses.

Police Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Teodor’s safety and wellbeing.

“Officers, including specialist resources, are carrying out a number of inquiries in an attempt to trace him.

“If you believe you have seen Teodor , or have information on his whereabouts, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2748 of 23 January 23.”