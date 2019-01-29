Concern Brexit could lead to staff shortages at Aberdeen hotels

Brexit could lead to staff shortages in the hospitality sector, according to a north-east hotel body.

The claim was made by Andrew Martin, vice-chair of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, who believes the UK government should be doing all it can to embrace their European brothers and sisters.

His comments come after the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) market review surveyed 500 hotels across Scotland and found 17% report issues caused by Brexit such as fewer bookings or loss of staff.

One in four expect to lose staff due to the UK leaving the EU, with 65% expecting wider staffing issues to continue.

Mr Martin said: “The whole Brexit debate is a huge concern, we are sending out the wrong message. The hotel industry is proud to have European workers on the front line and back of house.”