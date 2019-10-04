Concern as Aberdeen road could close for up to a year

Concerns have been raised after it emerged a north-east road could be closed for up to 12 months from the start of next year.

The back road between the new Countesswells community and the A944 at Kingswells could be shut to allow a section of the new link road to be constructed.

The work to construct the northern section will involve the Kingswells roundabout and all its approaches being realigned.

Aberdeen City Council has not yet received a traffic order in relation to the planned works.

Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) expects the work to take around nine months and plans for the road to be shut for around 12 weeks. However, officers say the redesign of the roundabout could mean the road is shut for up to a year.

The developer hopes to have the new road open by June 2020.

CDL project director Martin Dalziel said: “Through agreement, an application will be submitted to Aberdeen City Council for a temporary road closure to enable the next phase of our infrastructure works at Countesswells.

“The road is a significant parcel of works and is a much-needed addition to the shared public network in the area.

“When completed, the new layout will offer improved connections between Countesswells and the west of the city and demonstrates our commitment to the existing and future residents at Countesswells and indeed to the wider community.

“We will continue to work closely with the council to ensure that, where possible, disruption is minimised through the use of agreed traffic management and safe working practices.”

An information evening was held earlier this week for residents in surrounding areas. However, councillors in areas affected by the closure have raised concerns over delays, with motorists facing long diversions via the AWPR or into the city and along Springfield Road.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig said: “It is vital that the Countesswells road network is kept as open and free as possible.

“The potential for lengthy closures and long detours is really unwanted.

“That would cause great inconvenience to this community.

“Upgrading is welcome but this has to be done speedily with the interests of the residents as the priority.”

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor Steve Delaney added: “I’m most concerned by the disruption these works are going to cause, given the significant hold-ups last time this leg of the road was closed for more than six months.

“I will be making further representation to officers to determine if these works can be done in a manner which minimises road closures and disruption.”