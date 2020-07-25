Computer equipment and radios stolen after break-in at council buildings in Aberdeen

Radios, a laptop and other computer equipment were stolen after a break-in at council buildings in Aberdeen.

The city wardens office on Balnagask Circle in Torry was targeted overnight between 10.30pm on Friday and 6.30am this morning.

Police said the stolen equipment is worth a four-figure sum.

Detective Constable Kev Lynch of the CID Proactive, said: “This office is based in a mainly residential area so we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen people hanging about the area or indeed, anyone running off with equipment or heavy bags during the night.

“We are especially keen on any dash-cam footage from cars driving on Balnagask Circle or the surrounding streets between 10.30 pm last night and 6.30 this morning.

“Officers are currently checking CCTV in the areas as well as making local inquiries, however, if you have any information that will assist our investigation, then please contact the CID Proactive Unit via 101.”