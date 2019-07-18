‘Comprehensive’ £10 million upgrade for north-east water works

A £10 million project is to begin in a north-east town to upgrade water treatment works.

The initiative is being carried out by Scottish Water with its partner Efficient Service Delivery (ESD) on the Ellon Waste Water Treatment Works (WWTW), which will increase the capacity of the site by around a third.

Work will be carried out between the River Ythan and Castle Road and will help to meet the needs of the area as well as continue to protect the environment.

It is expected to be completed by spring 2021.

ESD project manager Pat Leonard said: “With Scottish Water, we have been engaging with Sepa, Aberdeenshire Council and other stakeholders to prepare for what is a challenging project to deliver a comprehensive upgrade, working within the confines of the existing operational site.

“Our team will be working progressively through the site, refurbishing or upgrading each stage of the existing treatment process to increase the site’s capacity and ensure it is able to continue meeting the community’s needs for many years to come.

“We will endeavour to minimise any disruption to the local community while delivering the long-term benefits that this investment will bring.”