Complaints over lack of buses between Aberdeen community and hospital

An Aberdeen MP has written to transport companies over the lack of direct bus route from Lower Deeside to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Aberdeen South Conservative Ross Thomson has contacted both Stagecoach and First Bus after complaints from constituents.

Elderly and disabled people in the area who have to travel to ARI often face long journeys with numerous stops and have to change buses in the city centre.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Mr Thomson said: “I don’t think that it is too much to ask for people living in the west of Aberdeen to have a reliable, direct bus route to the city’s biggest hospital.”

A Stagecoach spokeswoman said the A93 corridor at Peterculter is served by frequent bus services.

A First Aberdeen spokesman said passengers can currently get the 19 or other services and then change on to a connecting service from Union Square.