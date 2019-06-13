Complaints over construction workers parking on streets near new Aberdeen concert venue

Complaints have been made over construction workers parking on streets surrounding Aberdeen’s new concert venue.

Residents in Dyce claim “no consideration” has been shown to them after bosses told workers building the new P&J Live arena they could no longer park in the site.

The multi-million-pound venue, which is being delivered by Aberdeen City Council and its development partner Henry Boot Developments, is being constructed by the Robertson Group.

Workers at the site have been parking near the venue, including on pavements and on verges, along Wellheads Drive and surrounding residential streets.

Dyce resident Kenneth Boyfield, 39, said the number of vehicles parking in the area was “just crazy”, adding it “isn’t possible” to walk on the pavements.

He added: “They have taken up the entire single-track road near my house and they’re churning up the verge.”

Mr Boyfield claims he called Robertson Construction and was told that workers had the right to park anywhere, as long as it wasn’t on verges.

A traffic order has been raised by Aberdeen City Council and cones will be used to deter parking where required.

Councillor Gill Al-Samarai, who represents the area, said: “I’m concerned that residents haven’t been made aware this was going on.

“It’s down to almost a single lane between the two sides of parked cars and I understand why residents are concerned about emergency vehicles.”

A spokesman for Robertson said: “As we reach the final construction stages of P&J Live, we have had to restrict parking on site to allow us to complete the permanent car parking facilities.

“This has meant that a small proportion of our workforce and contractors have had to find alternative parking arrangements. Following advice from the local authorities and police, we have been encouraging them to only park in permitted areas and to use available Park and Ride facilities.

“We take pride in being a considerate contractor and strenuously uphold our values of professionalism and responsibility on every project we are involved in.

“We are continuing to work with our partners, workforce and local communities to ensure minimal disruption and a solution as we come to the conclusion of this flagship project for the north-east.”

A city council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of issues in relation to parking adjacent to the site.

“We are committed to ensuring parking complies with legal requirements and are taking immediate steps to ensure a resolution in conjunction with contractors.”