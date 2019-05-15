Complaints grow over cars parking on grass near Aberdeen student flats

Frustration is growing in a north-east community over motorists parking on grass near a student accommodation block.

Garthdee Community Council has received a number of complaints from residents over cars parked on a green area near Caledon Court on Auchinyell Road.

The issue has caused frustration to residents, who pay for permits in the area’s Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ), and damage to the grass which is due to be converted into a forested area.

Community council chairman Paul O’Connor said talks are ongoing with Aberdeen City Council, Robert Gordon University (RGU) and Fresh Student Living, which operates Caledon Court.

He called on all members of the community to show respect by parking responsibly.

He said: “It’s become a significant problem and it only takes one person to do it for others to follow suit.

“It is not acceptable for people to be parking there, particularly when residents have to get permits to park in their own communities.

“We know it’s not just residents of Caledon Court. It’s up to all parties concerned to sit down and talk about it.”

Local councillor Ian Yuill welcomed calls for a solution.

He said: “It’s good to talk and it’s in everyone’s interests. There is a real issue with vehicles being parked on the grass and it’s important it’s resolved soon.”

A spokeswoman for the Fresh Property Group said residents had been warned over parking in the area.

She said: “Our aim is always to be a good neighbour. We have spoken to our students and reminded them not to park on the grass.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and do all we can to help address the issue.”

An RGU spokesman said: “The university maintains an important relationship with our local community and is committed to minimising the impact of traffic congestion and parking.

“While Caledon Court is not a university-owned property, and the responsibility for dealing with any issues would sit with the landlords, the university continues to work with the community to find solutions to any parking disruption.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said the local authority was looking at ways to resolve the situation.

He said: “It is not acceptable to use this green space as a car park.”